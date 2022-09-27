Belief That “Controversial Language” on AEW Programming Will Be Toned Down

Jim Ross addressed the use of profanity in wrestling during a question and answer session that was broadcast on AdFreeShows.com.

“As long as the storylines and character development are based in some degree of logic, you have to position talent, to some degree, that he or she can best identify with the audience. It sounds simplistic, it really is, quite frankly. I thought WWE, at one point, I was there and part of it, tried too hard to become PG and appease all the advertisers. I think you just have to use common sense.”

“We had a string in AEW where there was a lot of controversial language. I think you’ll see less of that. It’s unnecessary and shows a lack of creativity if you can’t come up with an adjective or adverb that is better than something a little coarse. The times are going to dictate that.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)