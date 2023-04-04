Belief That Triple H Is In Charge Of WWE Creative But Vince McMahon Is “Going To Have The Final Say”

As PWMania.com previously reported, following the announcement of WWE’s sale to Endeavor, Vince McMahon was reportedly “heavily involved” with the post-WrestleMania RAW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com confirmed the report on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He said, “He [Vince]’s back in charge. He was running TV tonight. He’s back. It’s what it was. It will be what it was before. If people think that was bad, it will be bad. That’s just the way it is. The show was changed when Vince got there and it was changing as it was going on and that will be what it is going forward. [Triple H] Levesque will be head of creative and will be doing the busywork and all that stuff. Vince is going to have the final say in everything.”

As changes were made, there was reportedly a “huge negative shift in morale” during the RAW broadcast.