Belief That Triple H Is Paying “Very Close Attention” To Fans On Social Media About WWE

PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson was asked in a Q&A if WWE Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque is comparable to Vince McMahon in that he is “picking his favorites and tossing the others aside.”

Johnson responded, “I would like to think Paul Levesque is a lot more receptive and understanding of what the audience wants and I do believe (from what I understand) that he pays very close attention to what the audience wants not just live but also based on social media feedback. I’ve been told there are many times where he is scrolling through Twitter from the Gorilla Position at the broadcasts and paying very close attention to what the audience is doing and reacting to as the shows are going on the air.”

Johnson also noted that McMahon would “just shrug things off for no logical reason that anybody on the outside could ever figure out in a lot of cases.”