Belief That Vince McMahon Will Try to Regain WWE Creative Control if a Sale is Done

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors and is investigating the possibility of selling the company. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I think the fact that he is going to be the key person selling, he may be looking for assurances (that he will be in charge). The thing with Vince is that, if a deal was good for the stockholders with him not in charge, once it’s sold… it’s out of his hands, he’s never getting back in. So he had to do a thing where, ‘I will not a approve any sale unless it’s the right terms’, and they had to kind of accept him back and pretend that everything is all copacetic because he had said basically that any negotiations for the next TV deal, or for the sale, if he wasn’t put back in charge, he would hold it up, he would never agree to it. So it’s kinda like they were handcuffed in a lot of ways.

“The idea of Vince taking charge and everything like that, I don’t see that happening for a couple of months, I don’t think that’s happening this week or anything like that. He basically filed a thing that said he’s only gonna be working when it comes to the sale or the TV deal, and as long as they are a public company, he does have to actually abide by that. But my gut is that once that sale is done, he probably will try to take over and get the Creative back. I think everyone kind of expects that. I don’t expect those moves to be made right away, but of course Vince wants to be Head of Creative. And Vince does have power, as far as to facilitate it, he probably at some point this year will have the ability to do it without it having negative repercussions.”

(h/t to WrestleTalk.com for the transcription)