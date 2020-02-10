Bellas Pregnancy Photoshoot, WWE Day Of Airing This Week, The Rock

– Below is behind-the-scenes footage from The Bella Twins’ recent pregnancy photo shoot for People magazine. As noted, Nikki Bella recently revealed that she and fiance Artem Chigvintsev are pregnant with their first child, while Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan are expecting their second. The sisters are due only a week and a half apart.

– A new WWE “Day Of” documentary will premiere on the WWE Network this Friday at 7:30pm ET, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The 30-minute episode will serve as the lead-in to SmackDown on FOX.

– The Rock is moving forward with his Teremana tequila brand after debuting an ad during the recent Super Bowl LIV event.

As seen below, Rock revealed that he sent special first run bottles of both flavors to the players on the San Francisco 49ers and the Super Bowl winners, the Kansas City Chiefs. The package included a personal note from The Great One.

Below is Rock’s full Instagram post on the gifts along with the ad from the Super Bowl: