Best Of Gallus On NXT UK, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits Bowling Segment

– Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be a special “Best of Gallus” edition of the show. Gallus currently features Joe Coffey and the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW episode will feature a bowling segment with The Viking Raiders taking on RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Ivar tweeted this photo of he and Erik filming the segment at a local bowling alley: