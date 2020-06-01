Best Of Gallus On NXT UK, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits Bowling Segment

– Thursday’s WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will be a special “Best of Gallus” edition of the show. Gallus currently features Joe Coffey and the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey.
– As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW episode will feature a bowling segment with The Viking Raiders taking on RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. Ivar tweeted this photo of he and Erik filming the segment at a local bowling alley:
Only 10 pins @Erik_WWE only 10 pins#WWERaw #JoinTheRaid #WeWantTheSmoke pic.twitter.com/3D9o1HH9pl
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) June 1, 2020