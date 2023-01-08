Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of Raw Compilation Added to WWE Network and Peacock

WWE Network and Peacock have added a new compilation to their streaming services. “Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of Raw.”

This three-hour special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp. Among those featured are John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The description is as follows:

“With 30 years and more than a thousand episodes to choose from, this collection of Raw’s greatest moments includes WWE’s most iconic Superstars raising hell, making history, taking down WCW and captivating the WWE Universe.”

Below are the matches and segments: