BET Ranks The Top 15 Greatest Black Wrestlers Of All-Time

By
James Hetfield
-

BET recently ranked the top 15 greatest black wrestlers of all-time and on the very top of their list is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

You can check out the list below:

#1. Booker T
#2. The Rock
#3. Kofi Kingston
#4. Mark Henry
#5. Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné
#6. Junkyard Dog
#7. Ron Simmons
#8. Bobby Lashley
#9. Bianca Belair
#10. D’Von Dudley
#11. Big E
#12. Jacqueline
#13. Naomi
#14. Shelton Benjamin
#15. Jazz

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR