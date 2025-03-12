BET Ranks The Top 15 Greatest Black Wrestlers Of All-Time

BET recently ranked the top 15 greatest black wrestlers of all-time and on the very top of their list is two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

You can check out the list below:

#1. Booker T

#2. The Rock

#3. Kofi Kingston

#4. Mark Henry

#5. Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné

#6. Junkyard Dog

#7. Ron Simmons

#8. Bobby Lashley

#9. Bianca Belair

#10. D’Von Dudley

#11. Big E

#12. Jacqueline

#13. Naomi

#14. Shelton Benjamin

#15. Jazz