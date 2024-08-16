Beth Phoenix Alludes To Potential Pro Wrestling Return

Although Beth Phoenix is officially a free agent, with her WWE contract expiring, she isn’t so sure that she is retired just yet.

“The Glamazon” spoke about the subject of retirement during a recent in-depth sit-down interview with Chris Van Vliet on his “INSIGHT” podcast.

“It’s really hard to say you’re retired,” Phoenix said on the topic of retirement. “When I left in 2012, that was the word I threw around a lot. ‘I’m retired. I’m retired,’ because I wanted to have a family. I knew, for myself, that wasn’t going to be in congruence to perform and to have kids. I needed to devote myself to the kids at that time. I give the age ol’ cliche that everybody hates, ‘Never say never.’ It really just depends on the opportunities and what suits our family.”

Phoenix continued, “That’s really it. We weigh out everything. Adam’s opportunities, too. I remember when Percy Jackson came on the table and he was full-time in WWE. It was really hard to take that on, but we weighed out everything. We sat as a family and made that decision. ‘This is huge. This is the biggest acting opportunity that has come our way. You need to go do this. This is massive.’ We talked about saying no to that. We talked about everything that comes our way as a family and does that serve us now? How does it affect our kids? How does it affect our marriage? That matters too.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.