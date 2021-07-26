Beth Phoenix Comments On A Possible Return To The Wrestling Ring

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix commented on a possible return to the wrestling ring:

“I am (medically cleared). Once a wrestler, always a wrestler. I’m not going to lie about it. I’m good. I feel like you couldn’t have done this and wanted to do this your whole life without always having that little bug. I get so happy to be in the conversation of somebody that today’s stars would look forward to facing. When I left WWE, I felt really insignificant, and I felt like I hadn’t done anything. I felt like I didn’t move the needle, and I felt so sad about that part, but ok to move on. Now I feel that I’m getting this wonderful recognition from today’s women, and it makes me feel so good. As far as coming back to the ring, you never say never. If the right opportunity arose, and I could do business, that’s really all I would really care about. Of course, would I love to have a retirement match, a big farewell, give somebody the high five and pass the torch? Heck yes, but, there’s only a limited amount of people I could do that for, whereas on commentary, I can do that two hours every single week. Every week I can tell you how awesome Indie Hartwell is, and tell you ‘Look at Shotzie Blackheart’s improvements.’ I can help all the talents weekly on commentary. In that respect, I love commentary because I feel like I’m contributing in a positive way, but the in-ring stuff, I don’t know what the future brings. I don’t write off anything. I don’t close any doors. If there was ever something WWE is interested in doing, I would love to say goodbye, high five somebody, and give them an endorsement from a Hall of Famer.”

“I have a feeling there is somebody that will end up across the ring from me at some point. I don’t want to give any clues on that, but I don’t think that Beth Phoenix is done lacing up the boots forever.”