Beth Phoenix Comments On The Possibility Of A WWE Showdown Against Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview.

During the appearance on the popular pro wrestling program, the WWE Hall of Fame legend and wife of Edge spoke about the possibility of a match against Rhea Ripley in WWE in the future, as well as why she wasn’t happy with Ripley’s low-blow of Edge.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where “The Glamazon” touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On the possibility of a match in the future against Rhea Ripley: “This is the answer everyone hates; we’ll have to see. [laughs]. I don’t know. With wrestling, I take it one day at a time. Everything changes, anything can happen. That’s a young lady I have loved watching grow and flourish and thrive. Adam’s [Edge] promo was a shoot. The intention of having Rhea, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor from the start was to give three talents that deserve to be at the top of the heap that platform. They also have to shine on that platform. We saw Damian Priest kick ass on Monday.”

On why she was not happy about Ripley’s low-blow on Edge: “Rhea Ripley is stepping up and standing out like she deserves. I’m not really happy about the ball shot. I want to say nice things, but that pissed me off. I hold a grudge, deep in my heart. Whether or not I get to exact some revenge remains to be seen. I’d love to see it happen.”

