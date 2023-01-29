Beth Phoenix Expected to Return to the Ring Next Month

Beth Phoenix made her return Saturday night at the WWE Royal Rumble PLE, and she laid out Rhea Ripley while The Judgment Day was attacking her husband Edge.

Phoenix’s return to the ring was previously reported by PWMania.com and this was the first step in preparing for a match at the Elimination Chamber PLE. It has been reported that Phoenix would be joining Edge at the PLE next month.

Edge was reportedly supposed to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at The Rumble, but those plans changed, and the match may have been moved to WrestleMania. Edge and Beth Phoenix are expected to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley next month.

Click here for WWE Royal Rumble results.