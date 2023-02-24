Beth Phoenix Explains Why She Was ‘Beating Herself Up’ After WWE Return, Reveals What FTR Told Her

“The Glamazon” wasn’t overly thrilled with her return showing in the ring at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada last weekend.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling, WWE Hall of Fame legend Beth Phoenix explained why she was hard on herself after the match that saw herself and her husband, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge, take on The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic, as well as reveals what AEW tag-team FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) told her.

On how she was beating herself up for not keeping up at Elimination Chamber: “I was really beating myself up after the match because I really wanted to keep up. I felt like in some moments, I wasn’t there. I was talking to the Revival guys, FTR, and they gave me some great advice that I kind of leaned on. They said, ‘You know, the fact that we are perfectionists, that’s why we end up at the top of our business and being Hall of Fame.”

On what FTR told her that calmed her nerves: “The reason we are so hard on ourselves is because we perform at that level and expect that of ourselves.’ I was like, okay, I don’t want to take it so hard or take it home with me or really beat myself up, but at the same time, we know, no matter how good the performance is, we can always do better. I think that’s how you perform well for a long while in our business.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.