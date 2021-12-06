Beth Phoenix & Maryse Rumored For RAW Storyline

Maryse and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are rumored to be involved in the ongoing feud between The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on RAW. As noted, last week’s RAW saw Edge return for an in-ring segment, which was quickly interrupted by The Miz, who was making his return for Dancing With The Stars. Miz also brought back his wife, Maryse. The back & forth between Edge and The Miz ignited a new feud between the former WWE Champions on the red brand.

There was talk at last week’s RAW that Maryse’s appearance was not a one-time deal, according to PWInsider. There was also talk at RAW of Phoenix getting involved in the storyline at some point. While there was talk of Phoenix getting involved in the feud at last week’s RAW, she announced her NXT departure days later. Phoenix finished up with the NXT brand at last night’s WarGames event, noting that she wanted to spend more time with Edge and their kids.

As seen below, Phoenix tweeted after WarGames and wrote, “The part that is real is how they made us feel. #WeAreNXT #ThankYou”

It’s rumored that Maryse and Phoenix will be featured in tonight’s MizTV segment on RAW, which will see The A-Lister welcome The Rated R Superstar as his guest.