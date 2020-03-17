Beth Phoenix On Edge’s Journey To This Week’s Raw

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to Twitter tonight during RAW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL and commented on how long her husband had to drive to get to the show.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Edge opened tonight’s RAW and challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, which was also moved to the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beth tweeted that Edge had travel issues, which may have been related to the COVID-19 outbreak, and because of that he had to drive 17 hours to get to Orlando.

“FYI… @EdgeRatedR had to drive 17 hours total to deliver his words on #RAW after travel problems. #Grit #LastManStanding #RAW,” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on where Edge was traveling from, but it takes around 8.5 hours to drive from Asheville, NC, where they live, to Orlando. Edge tweeted on Sunday and said he was hitting the highway in his pickup truck.

He wrote, “Pick up truck in the wind. @PearlJam cranked. Here I come #RAW”

Edge vs. Orton in the Last Man Standing match for WrestleMania 36 should be confirmed soon. Beth has been rumored for a Triple Threat Tag Team match at WrestleMania 36, with partner Natalya vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, but that match has not been announced by WWE. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

You can see the related tweets from Edge and Beth below, along with video from Edge’s appearance on tonight’s RAW from the WWE Performance Center: