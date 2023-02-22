Beth Phoenix Pays Tribute to Japanese Star at WWE Elimination Chamber

This past Saturday night at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.

Phoenix has previously praised Bull Nakano, and for her match she wore face paint to honor her. Phoenix wrote the following in an Instagram post in reference to the impact Nakano has had on women’s wrestling:

“Bull Nakano broke international barriers to bring the beauty and brutality of Japanese women’s wrestling to America. We will always remember you because you’ll always be a part of us. @wwe”

Nakano spent the majority of her wrestling career competing in All-Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling before she joined the WWE in 1994 and won the Women’s Championship there. After a stint in WCW, Nakano retired from professional wrestling in 1997.

You can check out Phoenix’s post below: