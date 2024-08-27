Beth Phoenix Recalls Edge Having An I Quit Match At Extreme Rules 2022 With No Sleep

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she talked about a number of topics including her husband and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge having basically no sleep at Extreme Rules 2022 when he faced World Tag Team Champion Finn Bálor in an I Quit Match.

Phoenix said, “Percy Jackson filming was booked, it was butted right up to the pay-per-view, the I Quit match. That was in Philadelphia on pay-per-view. And so Adam had to fly all the way from Vancouver to Philadelphia overnight, basically not sleep, and then have a 40-minute match with Finn Balor which was an I Quit match.”

On getting his ring gear to him:

“I flew his gear, everything that he needed for the match, I flew it from Asheville to Philadelphia and met him at 11 o’clock in the morning pay-per-view day after he had been filming Percy Jackson for like two weeks and charter flight straight to Philadelphia. Basically, he laid down in the hotel for about 30 minutes, and then we had to go to the building and then put the spool thing together.”

