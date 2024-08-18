Beth Phoenix Shows Interest In Opening A Wrestling School

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where she talked about a number of topics including how due to the years of television experience she and her husband, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland has, they can possibly open a wrestling school and offer their knowledge to students.

Phoenix said, “Everything else, and wrestling opportunities too. I haven’t closed the door on the thought of offering maybe a wrestling school. Myself and my husband have so many years of television experience. We can teach top wrist locks and stuff, but there is a difference in teaching working for cameras and promos and creating a story that is compelling and leaves people talking about it and wanting to come back for more. The storytelling nuances of the business, I feel we have a lot to share and teach.”

