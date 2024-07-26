Beth Phoenix’s WWE Contract Expires

Beth Phoenix has left WWE for the time being.

Phoenix signed with WWE and was placed in OVW in 2004 before being promoted to the main roster in 2007. She retired in 2012. Since then, she has worked several one-off matches and served as a color commentator for WWE NXT. She left that role in 2021.

During her time with WWE, she won three Women’s Championships and one Divas Championship. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Phoenix’s last match was in February 2023 at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where she and Adam Copeland defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed-tag team match.

PWInsider.com reports that her contract has expired. It is unclear whether she wants to join her husband in AEW or if AEW is interested in her. Phoenix has yet to make a public statement on the news.