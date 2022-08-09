Betting Favorties for Impact Wrestling Emergence Special Revealed

The 2022 Emergence event for Impact Wrestling will be broadcast live on Friday, August 12 from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium. Impact Plus, FITE TV, and YouTube will all stream the event live for Ultimate Insiders subscribers.

BetOnline has released the odds for some of the matches that can be bet on, as seen below.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

World Championship Match

Josh Alexander (c) -800 (1/8)

Alex Shelley +450 (9/2)

Knockouts World Championship Match

Jordynne Grace (c) -500 (1/5)

Mia Yim +325 (13/4)

Knockouts Tag Team Champ Match

VXT -300 (1/3)

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary (c) +200 (2/1)

10-Man Tag Team Match

Honor No More -140 (5/7)

BULLET CLUB +100 (1/1)

Tag Team Match

Chris Sabin & Kushida -180 (5/9)

Violent By Design +140 (7/5)

Singles Match

Steve Maclin -150 (2/3)

Sami Callihan +110 (11/10)

