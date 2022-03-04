Betting Odds Favorites To Win At AEW Revolution PPV

The betting odds for AEW Revolution 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.

The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

AEW Women’s Title Match

Thunder Rosa -350

Britt Baker (c) +225

AEW World Title Match

Hangman Page (c) -500

Adam Cole +350

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk -270

MJF +180

AEW Tag Team Titles Match

Jurassic Express (c) -115

reDRagon +175

The Young Bucks +225

Bryan Danielson -130

Jon Moxley -110

Eddie Kingston -400

Chris Jericho +250

AEW Women’s Title Match

Jade Cargill (c) -2000

Tay Conti +700