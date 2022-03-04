Betting Odds Favorites To Win At AEW Revolution PPV

The betting odds for AEW Revolution 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
AEW Women’s Title Match
Thunder Rosa -350
Britt Baker (c) +225
AEW World Title Match
Hangman Page (c) -500
Adam Cole +350
Dog Collar Match
CM Punk -270
MJF +180
AEW Tag Team Titles Match
Jurassic Express (c) -115
reDRagon +175
The Young Bucks +225
Bryan Danielson -130
Jon Moxley -110
Eddie Kingston -400
Chris Jericho +250
AEW Women’s Title Match
Jade Cargill (c) -2000
Tay Conti +700