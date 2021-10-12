Betting Odds For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson’s First WWE Opponent

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed with WWE last month. Steveson was part of the WWE Draft and sent to the Raw roster.

As noted, WWE agreed to sign him while he stays in college. WWE will set up a training facility for Steveson in Minneapolis, MN in order for him to train in addition to him training at the Performance Center with the idea for him to start full-time on TV in May 2022.

Betonline has odds on who will face Steveson in his debut. Here’s who the oddsmakers think he could face:

Dolph Ziggler +500

Elias +500

Apollo Crews +600

Chad Gable +600

John Morrison +700

Cedric Alexander +800

Robert Roode +800

Damien Priest +900