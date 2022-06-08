Betting Odds For Potential The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match At WrestleMania 39

There have been rumors for the past year that The Rock might return for one more match at WWE WrestleMania, where he would face Roman Reigns.

It couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38 due to The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, but the company is now looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.

On the WrestleMania 39 card, BetOnline has odds for one possible match. Reigns is a -175 (4/7) favorite, while The Rock is a +135 (27/20) underdog.

Rock-Reigns was the tentative plan for WrestleMania 39, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to Bryan Alvarez, Rock has no film commitments in the first quarter of 2023, leaving the match open.