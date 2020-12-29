Betting Odds For WWE Royal Rumble Announced

BetOnline has released their betting odds for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match and the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. According to their odds, WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E and WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Bill Goldberg are among the favorites to win the 30-Man Rumble Match. Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Alexa Bliss are among the favorites for the 30-Woman Rumble Match.
You can see their full list of betting odds for the 2021 Royal Rumble below:
Men’s Royal Rumble
Big E 3/1
Edge 3/1
Goldberg 3/1
Brock Lesnar 5/1
Keith Lee 5/1
AJ Styles 10/1
Kevin Owens 10/1
Daniel Bryan 12/1
Roman Reigns 12/1
The Rock 12/1
Bray Wyatt 16/1
Drew McIntyre 16/1
Jey Uso 18/1
Braun Strowman 20/1
CM Punk 22/1
Adam Cole 25/1
Matt Riddle 25/1
Seth Rollins 25/1
John Cena 28/1
Aleister Black 33/1
Andrade 33/1
Bobby Lashley 33/1
Finn Balor 33/1
Karrion Kross 33/1
Lars Sullivan 33/1
Otis 33/1
Baron Corbin 40/1
Buddy Murphy 40/1
Kofi Kingston 40/1
Mustafa Ali 40/1
Randy Orton 40/1
Samoa Joe 40/1
Apollo Crews 50/1
Conor McGregor 50/1
Jeff Hardy 50/1
Johnny Gargano 50/1
Ricochet 50/1
Sheamus 50/1
Shinsuke Nakamura 50/1
The Miz 50/1
Tommasso Ciampa 50/1
Tyson Fury 50/1
Walter 50/1
Xavier Woods 50/1
Angel Garza 66/1
Dominik Mysterio 66/1
Elias 66/1
Pete Dunne 66/1
Rey Mysterio 66/1
Christian 80/1
Kane 80/1
The Undertaker 80/1
Triple H 80/1
Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1
Shane McMahon 125/1
Vince McMahon 250/1
Women’s Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair 9/2
Rhea Ripley 5/1
Alexa Bliss 6/1
Ronda Rousey 7/1
Shayna Baszler 8/1
Becky Lynch 9/1
Bayley 10/1
Charlotte Flair 12/1
Sasha Banks 14/1
Nia Jax 16/1
Asuka 20/1
Io Shirai 20/1
Paige 20/1
Carmella 25/1
Lacey Evans 25/1
Lana 25/1
Mandy Rose 25/1
Peyton Royce 25/1
Eva Marie 33/1
Liv Morgan 33/1
Nikki Cross 33/1
Ruby Riott 33/1
Sonya Deville 33/1
Toni Storm 33/1
Candice LeRae 40/1
Naomi 40/1
Natalya 40/1
Dakota Kai 50/1
Dana Brooke 50/1
Ember Moon 50/1
Mia Yim 50/1
Tegan Nox 50/1
Billy Kay 66/1
Chelsea Green 66/1
Mercedes Martinez 66/1
Sarah Logan 66/1
Tamina 66/1
Piper Niven 80/1
Trish Stratus 80/1
Kelly Kelly 100/1
Lita 100/1
Stephanie McMahon 150/1