Betting Odds Reveal Top Candidates To Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41

WWE will host its WrestleMania 41 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

One of the matches scheduled for The Show of Shows was supposed to feature “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens facing “The Viper” Randy Orton in a singles match. Unfortunately, Owens suffered a serious injury that will keep him sidelined for over a year.

Betting odds have been released regarding who is expected to face Orton at WrestleMania 41. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is the clear favorite to be named as The Viper’s opponent, with re-signed WWE star Aleister Black as the next likely candidate to face Orton on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

* Nick Aldis 10/11

* Aleister Black 2/1

* Solo Sikoa 4/1

* Ludwig Kaiser 5/1

* Goldberg 10/1

* Rusev 10/1

* The Rock 10/1

* Shinsuke Nakamura 12/1

* Brock Lesnar 14/1

* Austin Theory 16/1

* Braun Strowman 20/1

* Carmelo Hayes 20/1

* Karrion Kross 20/1

* Xavier Woods 20/1

* Kofi Kingston 33/1

* Rey Fenix 33/1

* Matt Riddle 40/1

* Triple H 50/1

* Ric Flair 100/1