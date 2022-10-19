Bianca Belair Achieves a Historic WWE Milestone

Bianca Belair made WWE history by reaching a goal she set for herself: her reign as WWE RAW Women’s Champion has now lasted 200 days.

As a result, she is now the WWE’s longest-reigning black world champion. Belair discovered she was approaching the milestone before Extreme Rules, where she defended her title against Bayley in a ladder match.

MVP is WWE’s longest-reigning black champion, having held the US Championship for 343 days. The Rock held the Intercontinental Championship for 264 days. Those, however, are secondary titles. Jade Cargill of AEW currently holds the TBS Championship, and her reign has lasted 283 days. Jay Lethal held the World Television Championship for 567 days and the World Championship for 427 days in Ring of Honor.

Her reign began in April, when she defeated Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38. On the October 24 episode of WWE RAW, Belair will face Bayley.