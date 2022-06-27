Bianca Belair Addresses Recent Incident, Asks Fans to Respect Boundaries

Following a WWE live event, women’s RAW champion Bianca Belair posted the following on her Instagram story.

“We drove 20 minutes from the venue, sitting at a red light… a fan just ran up to the window, tapped on the window trying to take a picture. Scared the sh*t out of us…

I love my fans, but Do NOT FOLLOW me from the venue. DO NOT RUN UP to my car window while I’m sitting at red light at 11pm tapping on the window. It’s not safe for me. It’s not safe for you.

I try my best to stay around and sign as many autographs and take as many photos as I can… It may seem harmless and all in fun to you, but that wasn’t right or fair. I was legit scared. BOUNDARIES.”