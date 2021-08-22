Bianca Belair Addresses Sasha Banks’ Absence From SummerSlam and Loss To Becky Lynch

In a post-Summerslam interview with Denise Salcedo, former WWE Smackdown women’s champion Bianca Belair commented on Sasha Banks being pulled from the show:

“All I can say is, tonight it couldn’t happen with Sasha Banks, but coming soon, it will be a time where Sasha and I are in the ring again. So, we are definitely going to finish what we started off, and you know, it’s been a tough couple of weeks for Sasha Banks, and I was ready to put an end to her tonight. So whenever that time happens, I’m going to be ready to put an end to her and move over to Becky.”

Bianca also commented on losing her title to the returning Becky Lynch:

“Right now, I’m just trying to collect my thoughts. Everything happened too quickly. I was ready to fight Sasha Banks, and Becky came out, which was an amazing moment. I’m happy to be a part of that, but I lost my title, and right now, I’m just emotional. I feel defeated. It was bittersweet, Becky Lynch, what she has accomplished inside and outside the ring. She is a legend in the making.”

“You can hear the pop from the crowd. It’s nothing like you’ve ever felt before. So, to be in the ring and feel all of that was amazing, but at the same time, I was the SmackDown Women’s Champion, and I know she was coming for my title. I can’t help but be a little sad about the situation and just ready to get in there and get my rematch because I deserve a rematch.”