Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Open Up About Filming Their Reality Show

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford will appear on Hulu’s reality show “Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez” beginning February 2nd. The couple were interviewed for The Ringer Wrestling podcast to discuss the show.

Bianca Belair was asked to describe her experience filming the show:

“We’re so used to having the camera in our face. It’s like we’re used to that red button coming on and I’m Bianca Belair and he’s Montez Ford and we’re in a wrestling ring, but all of a sudden these cameras are in our house and it’s like, oh, it’s new, but it’s also like non-stop. You know, we were filming the reality series. It was from the road to WrestleMania from January all the way into maybe like May or June, every single day, no days off.”

Bianca Belair was asked if she had spoken with Charlotte Flair since her injury:

“Yeah, definitely. I’ve talked to her a few times. I just talked to her on Saturday just checking in with her and you know, the whole SmackDown roster, we miss her so much having her go down right before WrestleMania, but you know, I don’t really want to speak for her and for her journey, but you know, always checking in with her and making sure that she’s doing good and just can’t wait for her to come back.”

“She’s one of my dream opponents, especially for WrestleMania. I’m just hoping one day we still get that match. I think that’s a huge match that can happen with or without a title. Of course, I would love to go after a title with Charlotte Flair, but also feel like the match could be so big that we wouldn’t need a title. I think our women’s roster has evolved so much and has so much talent that we can have a WrestleMania match for women that isn’t a title match because that’s how big that match can be and that doesn’t really happen at WrestleMania for women. It’s usually always a title match that happens but you know, our roster is so strong that having Belair versus Flair can stand on its own even without a title and be an amazing match. I’m hoping that that can still happen in the future with or without a title at WrestleMania.”

“I just know that Charlotte Flair is one of the hardest workers in this business and loves wrestling and for that, you have to appreciate her for that. Knowing how hard working she is, I just know she’s gonna come back as fast as she can. I already know that about her. She’s gonna really put her mind to this recovery and I’m excited for her comeback.”

Montez Ford on his alliance with Bobby Lashley:

“He’s probably gonna kill me for saying this, but I’ve been watching Bobby ever since I was in middle school and high school. So for me to like now be aligned with him, every day is still like this is wild, man.”

Montez Ford discussed their upcoming reality show:

“This was never the plan to actually go and have a reality show or to do all these other things together. The plan was always, hey, it’s just you and me no matter what, and this is what it turned out to be. So I think we’re blessed and fortunate that it’s happening and I think everybody will see a different side and just see us just being normal, you know, everything outside of wrestling, seeing us go through similar things because granted, we’re wrestling in WWE, but we’re still going through the same human struggles and everything else.”

Bianca Belair added, ‘We were very, very adamant on just making it real and genuine and not coming home. One thing we didn’t want was the red light to come on at our house and now we’re performing like we’re in the ring. I’m a little bit more laid back and even keel. We wanted it to be real and genuine.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)