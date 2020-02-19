Bianca Belair Backstage Footage, WWE Celebrates French Announce Team, Ron Simmons

– The WWE PC Youtube channel posted this behind-the-scenes video of Bianca Belair at TakeOver Portland last weekend, where she lost to NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

– WWE.com earlier in the week had a new Photo Shoot episode advertised for Ron Simmons, scheduled to air at 10AM Eastern time on Friday, 2/21. That episode is no longer listed. We will let you know if WWE plans to air the episode at a later date.

– WWE is sending custom championship belts to French announcers Christophe Agius and Philippe Chéreau to celebrate 20 years together. Here is WWE France’s tweet on the milestone-