Bianca Belair Believes Match With Charlotte Flair is WWE WrestleMania Main Event Worthy

At WWE WrestleMania, Bianca Belair faced off against opponents like Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. She will defend her Raw Women’s Title this Sunday against the victor of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match as she waits to find out who her opponent will be at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood this year.

The WWE Raw Women’s Champion was questioned about her ideal WrestleMania match during her appearance on Ryan Satin’s “Out of Character” podcast. That would be against Charlotte Flair. She believes it might be significant enough to serve as the main event of WrestleMania, as she did with Banks on night one of WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

“Definitely, everybody always asks what’s your dream WrestleMania match? Belair vs. Flair. I think that’s like another main event WrestleMania match. Charlotte Flair is one of the first women that I looked up to when I got to NXT. I saw myself in her, Ric Flair’s her father, but a lot of people tend to forget she had zero experience coming as well,” Belair stated.

“She was also a collegiate athlete like me, and when I got to NXT, and I saw her on Raw and SmackDown and being the champion, she was in the position that I’m in right now. I was like, ‘That’s where I want to be.’ Now I’m here. She’s like the last four horsewomen that I haven’t defeated. She’s the most decorated woman in women’s wrestling. It’s really cool that she’s the last one that I’m chasing. I would love for that to be a WrestleMania match,”Belair added.

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)