Bianca Belair Believes Montez Ford Will Get His Singles Run Opportunity

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Gorilla Position about several topics, including how she believes her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford, will eventually get his chance at a singles run.

Belair said, “He doesn’t really like to talk about it a lot cause he likes to play things cool, but when we do talk about it, I’m always hyping my husband up and its not just because it’s my husband. I tell him all the time, ‘I’m saying this, but it’s not because I’m your wife. Like everybody sees this,’ it’s going to happen for him.”

On how Ford’s time is coming:

“I always tell him, his time is coming and I always tell him, delayed is not the same thing as denied. You know, it’s just delayed right now. His time is going to come. He has so much potential, and the only thing holding him back is just the opportunity. Once the opportunity comes, he’s going to hit the ground, and he’s going to take off and I can’t wait. I always tell him that WWE, it’s a mixture of like talent, good luck, and timing. He has the talent, and now he just needs the good luck and the timing. The only thing holding him back is the opportunity, but it’s going to come.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)