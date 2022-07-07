Bianca Belair Calls On Fans To Respect WWE Stars’ Boundaries

Following a WWE live event, Bianca Belair encountered a frightening experience with a fan that she made public.

The RAW Women’s Champion revealed that a fan had followed her for 20 minutes from the location of the event before stopping at a red light. The fan quickly rushed to the window to take a picture.

Belair discussed the incident with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. and said that the fans should respect the privacy of WWE stars:

“I mean, I love my fans. I love all the love and all the support that they give me … But when we are outside of the WWE wrestling space, or at night time especially, I know it might seem like it’s fun, all in the name of fun, but there’s boundaries.”

Belair continued, “And I want you guys to be safe, and I want to be safe at the same time too. So sometimes I am traveling alone, sometimes I am with my husband, sometimes I am with my kids. We just have to have boundaries to keep everyone safe.”

Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Title against Carmella at last Saturday’s Money in the Bank event.

You can watch the complete interview below: