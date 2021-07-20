Bianca Belair Comments On 100 Days As Champion

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has now held the championship for more than 100 days. She beat Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 on 4/10.
Belair tweeted the following on the milestone today-
“100 of the bEST days of my life as your SMACKDOWN WOMEN’S CHAMPION! Thank you for riding with me… NOW[clapping emoji]LET’S[clapping emoji]WORK[clapping emoji]!!!! #ESTofWWE #Smackdown”
Belair defended against Carmella on last week’s SmackDown and will defend against Carmella again this Friday, airing from the Rolling Loud festival.
