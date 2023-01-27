Bianca Belair Comments on Fans Supporting Women’s Wrestling and the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo for an interview. During the discussion, Belair was asked to give her thoughts heading into the Royal Rumble against Alexa Bliss:

“I’m excited to go against Alexa, you know, just to get my revenge back on her. It’s been a rough couple of weeks going up against her. I don’t know who’s going to come out, Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy. I don’t know, but it’s gonna be rough, it’s gonna be tough, but I’m the roughest and toughest.”

Her thoughts on WWE fans who support women’s wrestling:

“I love our fans. Our fans always come through for us. I main-evented WrestleMania because they made a hashtag pushing for us to be the main event. Our fans always support us. Our job is to put a smile on their faces, so to know that we’re doing that for them, and they’re there for us, and they want more for the women’s division, it’s amazing. We always show up and we always show out. I love that we have a locker room and a roster of women that can go out there and put on amazing shows and our fans appreciate that.”

