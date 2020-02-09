Bianca Belair Comments On Her Status With NXT

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bianca Belair commented on her status with the NXT brand:

“I’m not gonna say that I’m content. I’m not really that content. I’m always wanting more, but what I will say is NXT is my home. I consider it my family, and I love my journey that I’ve had in NXT. I feel like, three and a half years in, I still have so much that I can do if I do stay in NXT for a while. I’m still chasing the title, and I haven’t run out of things [to do] so I think I can have a really long career in NXT if that’s the case. With that being said, I know Bianca Belair. She’ll shine wherever she’s at whether it’s NXT, RAW or SmackDown, and I just go with the flow. I really believe what’s for you will be for you, so I just continue to stay in my lane.”

“I stay focused on myself. I do what I’m supposed to do. I don’t take days off,” Belair said. “Even if things don’t go my way, I still don’t take days. I just really believe that what’s for you will be for you. Regardless if that’s RAW, NXT or SmackDown, I’m gonna shine and stand out like I always do. Wherever it takes me, I’m ready for the journey, and my husband is on RAW so if I went to RAW, I would get to see him a lot more. But I’m just excited for the future. I think I have endless possibilities whether it’s on RAW, NXT or SmackDown.”