Bianca Belair Comments On Possible Return To NXT

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, Bianca Belair commented on a possible return to the NXT brand:

“I always try to make the most of any opportunity that’s handed to me, but the thing I love about my journey, even from NXT, is that I’ve been on all three brands in a very short amount of time.

The thing about my journey from NXT that I love is that with every brand I’ve been on, I’ve always left still having something to do. If it came down to it and I had to go back to NXT, I still never got the NXT Women’s Championship. I’ll always have something to do if I go back to NXT.”