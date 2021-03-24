Bianca Belair Comments On Possibly Main Eventing WWE WrestleMania

In an interview with GiveMeSport.com, Bianca Belair commented on her and Sasha Banks possibly being in the main event of Wrestlemania Night One:

“I’ve been seeing a lot of fans putting it out there, saying, ‘Oh yeah, Bianca and Sasha are going to main event night one of WrestleMania.’ They’ve been putting that out to the universe so I hope it happens. I would love to be in the main event. That’s the dream in WWE. What more could you ask for in that moment? It’s a dream I’ve always had. We’re already creating history by being the first two Black females to have a title match at WrestleMania, so it’s just amazing. We represent two alpha-females and to do it on the grandest stage of all, in the main event… why not?”

Sasha Banks also sent out the following tweet regarding their match: