Bianca Belair Comments On When She’ll Be Back On WWE TV

Bianca Belair’s year-long reign as RAW Women’s Champion ended nearly two months ago when she defended the title against Asuka at WWE Night of Champions, with Asuka going over.

WWE later scheduled a triple threat match featuring Belair, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair for SummerSlam. While Bianca regained the title, her reign did not last long as IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new champion last month.

Belair has been on hiatus since then, but she told Rolling Out that she hopes to return to television soon.

“Hopefully, I’ll be back on SmackDown sometime soon. In the coming future, we got me and my husband. We have a Hulu show coming out, a reality series, so be on the lookout for that. Just a lot of exciting things for the future.”

Belair also discussed being a role model for people.

“It feels great. I call myself the BEST of WWE, which means I’m the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best. And I always want to encourage people to be the best at whatever it is that they do. So, I love that I have this message that isn’t just it doesn’t just stick to being in the ring. It can go outside the ring. My favorite thing is when I have meet-and-greets and have people come up to me and tell me that they went after something in life that has absolutely nothing to do with wrestling. You know, they had one girl come to me saying, I’m going back to school because I’m in. I’m inspired by you. I applied for that job because I was intimidated, intimidated about just encouraging kids to, like, try new things. And it’s okay if you’re nervous, just don’t be scared. Go out there and just be the best. Do what you can do. So I love that. Like, my message can transcend to other areas. But it’s great. Like I always say, I look at my role models and how they inspired me. I wouldn’t be who I am without my role models. And so now to see that somebody sees a role model in me and I’m impacting them in a way, a positive way, that means everything to me. So that’s really what this is all about like my legacy. It’s, yeah, I want my legacy to be like one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. A history breaker. I want to be known for being multifaceted and not being in a box. But at the same time, I don’t want my legacy to, like I said all the time, I don’t want my legacy to just be about what I’ve done and what I’ve accomplished. But I want people to remember how I made them feel and how I inspired them. And like, my legacy goes past me and it inspires other people to create their own legacy.”