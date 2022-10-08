Bianca Belair is Nearing a Historic WWE Milestone

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is only 12 days away from accomplishing a significant milestone. If she retains her title for more than 200 days, she will make history as the first black woman to ever hold a championship in WWE for such a lengthy period of time.

A ladder match between Bayley and Belair is scheduled to take place at tonight’s Extreme Rules premium live event. Belair will be defending her title.

While speaking with BT Sport, Belair found out about the significant achievement.

“Oh wow. Ok, even more pressure. I need to hit that milestone. We have to make that happen…I always say we because I never feel like I’m on this journey alone because my fans are with me. We got to make this happen. That’s a huge milestone. I wanna keep breaking those barriers and be that person that shows this is possible. Let’s keep riding with this. So, even more pressure, let’s make it happen because, you know what? I’m going against Bayley, who is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion. I don’t like that because she has something that ends in EST, and everything that ends in EST belongs to me, so that’s my goal to be the longest-reigning Raw Women’s Champion. That starts with getting past 200 days. That’s crazy.”

You can watch a clip from the interview below:

“I need to hit that milestone!” @BiancaBelairWWE is just 12 days away from becoming the first Black woman to hold a WWE title for 200+ days 🤯 Will she successfully defend her crown against @itsBayleyWWE tonight?#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/PqsMCaQqHr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 8, 2022



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)