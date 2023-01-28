Bianca Belair Looks Ahead To WWE Royal Rumble Title Defense Against Alexa Bliss

“The EST of WWE” is ready for the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year.

Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her scheduled match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 PPV event against Alexa Bliss.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On her upcoming title defense against Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble: “It’s been very different. Usually, I’m just able to focus on the competitor. But now, it’s like I’m seeing the person, and trying to figure out what’s going on with this person… I feel like I’m still going up against 29 other people, with whoever Alexa Bliss brings.”

On how she plans to unleash a lot of anger towards Bliss: “When you put Alexa Bliss in the ring, it’s always a chance for something weird to happen… I have a lot of built-up anger and frustration that I have to let out on Alexa Bliss.”

