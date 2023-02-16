Bianca Belair Offers High Praise For Bayley, Calls Her Most Underrated Four Horsewoman

“The EST of WWE” respects the leader of Damage CTRL.

Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview promoting the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event.

During the discussion, the Raw Women’s Champion offered high-praise for Bayley.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she thinks Bayley is the most underrated member of the Four Horsewoman “I love Bayley. I feel like she’s one of the Four Horsewomen that doesn’t get as much credit as she should. She does so much that’s not for herself. Anybody that she steps in the ring with, she brings the best out of them and that’s what she did for me. I remember our Last Woman Standing match in particular. I was watching a lot of other Last Woman, Last Man Standing matches and you have your table spots and you have your ladder spots and your chair spots. We just wanted to make it as creative as possible and different.”

On Bayley being one of her favorite competitors to go up against: “We’ve always been able to do that because Bayley is amazing in the ring physically, but when it comes to mentally, her creative mind is so amazing. We were able to create some amazing and iconic moments in that Last Woman Standing match like the golf cart. Like, we’re in Saudi Arabia and there’s women driving golf carts. That doesn’t happen all the time. It was really cool to create these fun and unique moments for these matches. The ladder match as well, that was our goal. Bayley is one of my favorite competitors to go up against.”

Check out the complete Bianca Belair interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.