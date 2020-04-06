Bianca Belair Officially Called Up To WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has officially been called up from WWE NXT to the RAW roster.

Tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of RAW from the empty WWE Performance Center saw Angel Garza and Austin Theory wrestle RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a WrestleMania rematch from Night Two. The match ended in a DQ after Zelina Vega interfered. Vega attacked Montez Ford as she did at WrestleMania, but Belair made the save for her husband for the second night in a row. Belair then announced that she was now on RAW with The Street Profits.

This DQ and save by Belair led to Belair vs. Vega in a singles match. They wrestled for a few minutes before the two tag teams got involved again. That led to Ford issuing a challenge for a six-person match. Belair and The Profits ended up winning the six-person match after Belair used the KOD on Vega for the pin.

Below are a few photos from tonight’s rematch, Vega vs. Belair, and the six-person match: