Bianca Belair On Rhea Ripley: “I Think She’s Amazing, I Think She’s Great”

WWE star Bianca Belair recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Belair said, “I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.



