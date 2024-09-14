Bianca Belair On The Possibility Of WWE Adding A Secondary Title To The Women’s Division

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair appeared on the Battleground podcast to talk about a number of topics, including the possibility of the company adding a secondary title to the women’s division.

Belair said, “I’ve been hearing rumblings, just online and stuff. It would be great. We’re at a point in time where our roster is so stacked. Before, you had a few that were at the very top and out there every single show and having all the matches. You looked at WrestleMania a couple of months before, and you know, ‘This person is going to be at Mania, this person is going to be at Mania, this person is going to be at Mania.’ I feel our roster is at a time now where you don’t know who is going to be at Mania and everybody is trying to fight for a spot on the card. Somebody you might expect to be on Mania might be left off this year. Our roster is just so stacked. I feel another title would highlight the true talent of our division. There are so many women that could get that opportunity and really highlight their talent. There are so many women in NXT that are eventually going to get called up. It would be cool to have another title and it gives more opportunities for more women on the card.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)