Bianca Belair Opens Up on Being in the Main Event of WWE WrestleMania 37

WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Belair reflected on being in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 37:

“I feel like we found out at the same time as everyone else on Twitter. It was a lot of back and forth between who was going to main event and who wasn’t. A lot of our fans on Twitter were doing hashtags and really pushing for it. We found out, I believe, the day before WrestleMania that we were going to be the main event. Some people think maybe that’s scary, but it didn’t give me time to think or get too nervous. We just had to go out there and do what we do and that’s what we did.”

You can check out the full interview below: