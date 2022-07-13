Bianca Belair Opens Up on Her Reign as WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion

On the opening night of WrestleMania 37 last year, Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

During that reign, Belair faced a number of challenges, including losing her opponent Bayley due to an injury just before their scheduled match at Money in the Bank.

She held the title up until SummerSlam, when she was scheduled to face Sasha Banks, who had to withdraw because she hadn’t received medical clearance. In her place, Carmella was defeated. Later, Becky Lynch unexpectedly made a comeback and won the match by quickly defeating Belair. Belair defeated Lynch at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year to win the title for the RAW Women’s CHampionship.

Belair discussed her time as the SmackDown Women’s Champion on the Corner Podcast.

Belair said:

“No, it’s difficult, and it gets frustrating for me sometimes. Even with my SmackDown Title reign, I didn’t feel I was able to live up to the full potential as SmackDown Women’s Champion with how short the reign was, and also with my feuds. Bayley getting injured, which I can’t wait for Bayley to come back, Carmella having to step in at SummerSlam.

Not being able to have these amazing matches that I could have had in my title reign and being able to go up against other really really great competitors to prove that I’m champion, and then it getting cut short. Fast forward, it’s like deja vu. It’s happening all over again. My competitors that I’m supposed to have, I’m not having. So it gets frustrating, but I try to look at it as I have to adapt and it’s making me a better competitor and making me stay on my toes.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)