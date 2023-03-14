Bianca Belair Reaches A Significant WWE Milestone

Bianca Belair made WWE history by accomplishing a goal she had set for herself.

Since her time in NXT, where she went on to succeed on the main roster, Belair has been pushed as a top star in the company. Her RAW Women’s Title reign began in April 2022, when she defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

Last October, she surpassed 200 days as the longest-reigning black world champion in WWE history. Belair previously discussed the significance of this milestone to her as she approached Extreme Rules, where she retained the title over Bayley in a ladder match.

For months, Belair had been chasing MVP’s record of being the longest reigning black champion of any singles title in WWE history, having held the United States Championship for 343 days.

On Monday, she broke MVP’s record of 344 days and took to Twitter to celebrate:

Belair is scheduled to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Asuka at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.