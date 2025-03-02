Bianca Belair Reacts To Jade Cargill Attacking Naomi At WWE Elimination Chamber

Top WWE star Bianca Belair, who won the Women’s Elimination Chamber at last night’s PLE, appeared on the Elimination Chamber post-show media scrum to discuss several topics including her reaction to Jade Cargill attacking Naomi.

Belair said, “I was so confused, honestly. I was very confused. I feel like I still need answers for that. I didn’t understand what was happening. Naomi and I, we were very sure that Liv did that, and Naomi and she pushed to me that Liv and Raquel did that, but when I got back to my match, Naomi wasn’t there because she was stretchered out and Jade wasn’t there so I feel like I need to talk to both of them before I just to conclusions. I’m not really understand what’s happening. I don’t believe Jade would watch me team up with Naomi and then she did that. I truly don’t believe that Naomi would do something like that, I’ve known her for a very long time. Tonight was just very bittersweet. I’m trying to focus on going to WrestleMania.”

On if she would rather face IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41:

“That’s such a hard question because they are both such amazing talent. I have faced IYO SKY before and I think we have magic when we get in the ring, that’s one of my favorite matches that I’ve ever had. She pushes me to my limits. I think IYO SKY is one of the best in the business, so that I know that if we go to WrestleMania to conquer her means everything to me. On the other side, you have Rhea Ripley who is one of the most dominant women in this division right now. I feel like Rhea Ripley and I are on opposite sides of the mountaintop, climbing our way to the top, last year we were on the video game cover together, we’ve had very parallel journeys in WWE, but right now, I feel like Rhea is, the perception is that she is the best right now because she has the title. My reality is I am the best. So no matter who it is, I just wanna go to WrestleMania and prove that I am the best.”

