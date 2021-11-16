Bianca Belair Reflects On Crown Jewel, Talks Looking Up To WWE Four Horsewomen

Bianca Belair did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Her Crown Jewel triple threat match with Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks:

“That moment was to represent women,” Belair says. “We’re just as great as the men. I wanted little girls in Saudi Arabia to see that, and I wanted boys all over the world to see women from that perspective.”

Receiving confidence before the match from Banks:

“I wasn’t sure I could do it,” Belair says. “But there was this voice encouraging me, saying, ‘You have to do this. You need to do this.’ That was Sasha Banks. She said I wasn’t doing the press unless I did the one-hand press. That’s when I stopped doubting myself and went out there and did it.”

“That moment was bigger than me or Sasha or Becky,” Belair says. “It was all about sending a message that women are out there, powerful and strong, sometimes even more so than the men.”

Looking up to Banks, Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley:

“When I first started in WWE in 2016, three out of the four were already on SmackDown or Raw,” Belair says. “They were an inspiration to me. I had the chance to see Bayley’s work ethic up close, and I kept telling myself that these women were once where I was in NXT. Now, when I step in the ring with them, it’s proof of how far I’ve come. Every time you wrestle one of them, you have to step up your game.

“If you’re in the ring with Charlotte Flair, you have to bring it. Becky Lynch just had a baby and came back even better. Sasha Banks brings the absolute best out of me, and Bayley is just amazing. They paved the road for so many of us.”